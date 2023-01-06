 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says he refused to verbally commit to attending King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry says he refused to verbally commit to attending King Charles coronation

In the trailer for his upcoming ITV interview, Prince Harry revealed that he was given the chance to verbally commit to attending King Charles' coronation in May.

The Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby that he refused to commit because, "There's lot that can happen between now and then."

What happened since he was approached by the royals includes a Netflix documentary featuring Harry and Meghan and the Duke's explosive memoir titled 'Spare'.

The Netflix documentary which contained some mild attacks on some members of the family is nothing compared to the Harry's book in which he targeted his father King Charles and brother William in a way that it won't allow them to face each other for a long time.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'astonishing' request to be with dying Queen denied: 'Not welcome'

Meghan Markle 'astonishing' request to be with dying Queen denied: 'Not welcome'
Prince Harry given 'proof' by psychic that Diana 'giggles' at Archie

Prince Harry given 'proof' by psychic that Diana 'giggles' at Archie
Harry says Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room in Clarence House

Harry says Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room in Clarence House

Prince Harry 'furious' impact of memoir is lost as 'Spare' leaks in Spanish

Prince Harry 'furious' impact of memoir is lost as 'Spare' leaks in Spanish
Prince Harry talks about 'old woman' who treated him like 'stallion'

Prince Harry talks about 'old woman' who treated him like 'stallion'
Prince Harry says he took 'cocaine' to 'feel happy' after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry says he took 'cocaine' to 'feel happy' after Princess Diana death
Prince Harry 'drove through tunnel' where Diana died to experience moment

Prince Harry 'drove through tunnel' where Diana died to experience moment
Jilly Cooper shares her views on Rivals’ TV adaptation: Deets inside

Jilly Cooper shares her views on Rivals’ TV adaptation: Deets inside
Brendan Fraser shares he’s not ‘opposed to reprise his role in The Mummy

Brendan Fraser shares he’s not ‘opposed to reprise his role in The Mummy
Billie Eilish shares two cents on the significance of climate activism

Billie Eilish shares two cents on the significance of climate activism
Elle King's health seems back on track as she shares an assuring post on health: Find out

Elle King's health seems back on track as she shares an assuring post on health: Find out
Meghan King opens up about the changes she plans to make in 2023

Meghan King opens up about the changes she plans to make in 2023