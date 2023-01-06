Prince Harry says he refused to verbally commit to attending King Charles coronation

In the trailer for his upcoming ITV interview, Prince Harry revealed that he was given the chance to verbally commit to attending King Charles' coronation in May.

The Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby that he refused to commit because, "There's lot that can happen between now and then."

What happened since he was approached by the royals includes a Netflix documentary featuring Harry and Meghan and the Duke's explosive memoir titled 'Spare'.

The Netflix documentary which contained some mild attacks on some members of the family is nothing compared to the Harry's book in which he targeted his father King Charles and brother William in a way that it won't allow them to face each other for a long time.