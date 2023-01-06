 
Kim Kardashian, North West dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ despite Kanye’s feud

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have just released a new dance video where they can be seen grooving to Taylor Swift’s beats despite Kanye West’s near infamous beef.

The TV mogul’s 9-year-old shared the video to TikTok barely a few hours ago.

The lighthearted indoor dance-off is part of Kim and North’s joint TikTok account.

What has social media riled up however, is the decision to add a Taylor Swift dance despite the well-known feud between North’s father Kanye (Ye) and the Shake it Off creator.

Check it out Below:



