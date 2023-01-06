 
Friday Jan 06 2023
Meghan King vows to ‘try all kinds of relationships’ in 2023

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Meghan King, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, recently shed some light on her New Year’s resolutions.

She penned her thoughts in a blog post, according to People Magazine.

In it, she vowed to ‘not only’ explore all aspects of her own romantic inclinations, but also added, “I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant.”

Meghan also took a trip down memory lane and shared her motivation for the change. In her own eyes, “I've been great at distracting myself with events and trips but this year I'm focusing on ME.”

“Being a mom, loving my home, paying attention to my health, writing, reading, planning retreats, and writing my book.”

Before signing off she even declared 2023 to be “the year of the Meghan.”

