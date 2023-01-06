 
New Zealand eye victory as Pakistan slide to 125-5 in second Test

Pakistan´s Mir Hamza (front) is clean bowled by New Zealand´s Ish Sodhi (not pictured) during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 5, 2023. — AFP
  • Spinners Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi grab two wickets apiece.
  • New Zealand need five wickets for series-clinching win.
  • Pakistan need another 194 runs for victory.

KARACHI: Spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi grabbed two wickets apiece Friday as New Zealand closed in on victory in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Chasing 319, Pakistan were 125-5 at lunch on the fifth and final day, with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel at the crease on 29 and 16 respectively after an extended session due to Friday prayers.

New Zealand need another five wickets for a series-clinching win.

Pakistan can take heart from their recent dogged second-innings fight to draw the first Test — also in Karachi — to keep the two-match series alive.

They need another 194 runs for victory or to bat out the remaining 55 overs for a draw.

Resuming two down without any runs on the board, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (12), skipper Babar Azam (27) and Shan Masood (35) before reaching three figures.

Haq fell to a rash drive off Sodhi as the ball spun in and crashed onto the stumps.

Azam and Masood then put on 42 runs and were looking solid when Bracewell came into the act.

He first removed Azam with a sharp turning delivery that was edged to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, while Masood miscued a lofted shot and was caught brilliantly by Kane Williamson at mid-off.

Sodhi has figures of 2-23 and Bracewell 2-28.

