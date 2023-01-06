 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family’s reaction to Prince Harry claims disclosed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Royal family’s reaction to Prince Harry claims disclosed

King Charles and Prince William’s spokespeople have declined to comment on Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare.

According to Reuters, as is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment.

However, Birmingham Mail, citing sources close to King Charles and the Prince of Wales, reported the royal family is ‘saddened.’

The report further said claiming the insiders that the family never comment on books.

The Sun also published a similar story, saying the monarch and William are “saddened” by Harry’s bombshell book but were keeping a dignified silence.

They are not expected to comment.

It is also believed the royal family may never comment on the allegations even after Spare is officially published.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh drops rare glimpse from her ‘fabtastic’ 27th birthday party

Florence Pugh drops rare glimpse from her ‘fabtastic’ 27th birthday party
Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy
‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed

‘Gladiator’ sequel finally confirmed, shooting date and locations revealed
BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training

BigHit Music requests fans to refrain from sending gifts to BTS' Jin during military training
Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’

Prince Harry reveals whether James Hewitt is his ‘real father’
Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll

Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll
Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video

Ireland Baldwin accidentally reveals baby’s gender in pregnancy rant video
Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Miley Cyrus drops title, release date of upcoming album

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s memoir: some of notable details from ‘Spare’
BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report

BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report
Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show

Emma Myers gushes over her most favorite SEVENTEEN song in Jimmy Fallon show