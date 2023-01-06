King Charles refused to comfort Prince Harry after Diana died: 'Not even a hug'

File Footage

Prince Harry has just taken a trip down memory lane and recounted the moment his father, King Charles informed him of the death of Princess Diana.



British author and biographer Jessica Taylor brought this claim to light.

She recounted admissions made by Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare.

The excerpt in question details the exact moment Prince Harry learned his mother had passed away.

While taking his trip down memory lane the royal claimed, “What I do remember with stunning clarity is that I did not cry. Not a tear. My father did not hug me.”

He even goes on to recall how King Charles did everything to avoid eye contact during that time and instead “examined the folds of the old quilts, blankets, and sheets” while delivering the gut-wrenching news.

At one point in the conversation Prince Harry also recalls breaking down into prayer, and “silently begging my father, or God, or both” that it wasn’t the case.

The conversation reportedly included details of Princess Diana’s condition at the time, and Prince Harry recounts ‘complications’ to his “seriously wounded” mother.

By the end, Prince Harry also recalls his 12-year-old self-asking to visit his mother and being told she “hasn't recovered anymore'.

The entire conversation reportedly ended with not so much as a tear or hug from King Charles, after which he was left to sit in a separate room from his older brother.

In the memoir the Duke of Sussex has admitted that some memories may be foggy, but some have undergone 'decades of effort to reconstruct’.