Friday Jan 06 2023
Prince Harry slams step-mother Camilla in Spare memoir: ‘She leaked stories’

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry has just put step-mother Camilla on blast for ‘leaking stories’ about him and ‘campaigning to marry King Charles.

This revelation has been brought to light by The Sun, who obtained the Spanish version of Prince Harry’s memoir, hours after it released.

According to the memoir, Prince Harry blames Camilla for ‘campaigning’ towards her marriage, in an effort to one day become Queen.

Not to mention, King Charles was also given the promise that Camilla would be ‘accepted’ into the family’, so long as he did not marry her, this reportedly fell on deaf ears.

The memoir even brands Camilla the ‘other woman’ and accuses her of entering King Charles’ orbit in 1971.

According to Express, it was the same amount of time that Camilla’s husband Andrew Parker Bowles also began courting Princess Anne.

An extract from Prince Harry’s memoir also highlights some of Prince Harry’s earliest fears about Camilla and reads, “I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories'.”

