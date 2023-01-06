Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour

Madonna shared latest insights from her tour to Africa, featuring her two sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda together on a trip to Kibera, located near the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

The Queen of Pop, 64, took to her Instagram Stories and shared the highlights from her visit to Kenya, days after she released her new music.

In one of the shared pictures, Rocco, 22, was seen sitting at a school, next to his brother, David, 17, both of whom the Material Girl singer shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Other snaps showed Madonna surrounded by elementary school students while visiting her charity – Raising Malawi.

“Being schooled by the children @ministryoftomorrow,” she captioned one picture at the school. She also posted a video from her visit, in which she was seen mingling with some children.

During her visit, Madonna donned a wide-brimmed hat, graphic sweatshirt and baggy shorts over black tights. She paired oversized shades with her look and styled her red hair in two braids.

Madonna, who is a mum-of-six has adopted four children from the country in south-eastern Africa – twins Stella and Estere, 10, Mercy James, 16, and David, 17, who joined her on the trip along with Rocco.