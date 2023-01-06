Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his brother Prince William ‘furious’ with claims in his memoir Spare and in recent interviews, a royal expert believes.



Royal expert Jack Royston, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, said the Prince of Wales ‘ is going to be furious’ with Harry, and the heir to throne could prevent the Duke from King Charles coronation.

Jack Royston said, "Obviously William is going to be furious about everything that Harry has put in this book and I actually have some sympathy for Harry in relation to that relationship. But William will be furious and I cannot see William wanting Harry at the coronation, after everything that has been said."

According to AFP, Prince Harry says in his new book that he was physically attacked by his older brother Prince William during an argument over his wife Meghan, according to an excerpt leaked days before the memoir´s publication.

In the latest salvo of the brothers´ bitter feud, Harry says the alleged incident came after the heir to the British throne called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," The Guardian newspaper quoted Harry´s book as saying.

"I landed on the dog´s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."

Harry refers to William as his "beloved brother and arch-nemesis".

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," he explained in an interview with the US television show "Good Morning America" set to air next Monday.

"I think it really plays into, or is played by, the ´heir/spare´ (issue)," he added, referring to his traditionally diminished royal role compared to William, who is first in line to the throne.