 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry has revealed in his memoir Spare that he and the late Queen Elizabeth spoke ‘at length’ in the days before her death on September 8, 2022.

The revelation comes after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell book was accidentally released five days earlier in Spain.

Recalling the day the late Queen died last year, Prince Harry shared that he was on the plane to Scotland when he learned online that she had passed away.

He then went on to share: “I spent almost the whole flight looking at the clouds, reliving the last time I'd spoken to my grandmother. We'd been chatting at length four days before.”

“We touched on lots of issues. Her health of course, the chaos in Downing Street, the Braemar Games, which she was sorry not to have been able to attend because she wasn't well. We also spoke about the devastating drought.”

“Meg and I were staying at Frogmore and the lawn was in a really bad state. It's like my head, granny, full of bald spots and brown patches!' She burst out laughing. I told her to take care of herself and that I hoped we'd see each other soon,” he added.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated for official release on January 10, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS

Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS
Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'

Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'
Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour

Prince William was ‘freaked out’ by a hug from Meghan Markle

Prince William was ‘freaked out’ by a hug from Meghan Markle
King Charles refused to comfort Prince Harry after Diana died: 'Not even a hug'

King Charles refused to comfort Prince Harry after Diana died: 'Not even a hug'
Royal family’s reaction to Prince Harry claims disclosed

Royal family’s reaction to Prince Harry claims disclosed
Florence Pugh drops rare glimpse from her ‘fabtastic’ 27th birthday party

Florence Pugh drops rare glimpse from her ‘fabtastic’ 27th birthday party
Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke reveals she’d cry before filming intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry opens up about split with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy