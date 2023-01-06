 
Friday Jan 06 2023
Prince Harry has opened himself to ‘jihadists’ with Taliban killing claim: Veteran

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry has placed himself and his family in ‘great danger’ from ‘jihadists’ after claiming that he killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan, a British military veteran has warned.

The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell claim came in his explosive memoir Spare, which was accidentally released five days ahead of its scheduled release date in Spain on January 5, 2023.

Commenting on the claim, Major General Chip Chapman, a platoon commander in the Falklands conflict, told Times Radio: “For him, who wants privacy and security, he's just opened himself up to every jihadist and nutcase out there.”

Maj Gen Chapman, who also served as a former head of counter-terrorism at the Ministry of Defence, also shared that books from veterans like Prince Harry’s often exclude ‘sensitive details such as casualties in Iraq or Afghanistan’.

Colonel Richard Kemp, who has also served in Afghanistan, shared the same sentiment, telling BBC: “In terms of the numbers he’s talking about… He himself is already under threat for his own secret and by resurrecting it in quite such stark terms now undermines his own security.”

“That sort of figure that doesn’t need to be given. It will remind people that 10 years ago there was this very high-profile man killing people that they might have sympathy for in Afghanistan and might well be provoked to attempt revenge,” Kemp stated. 

