Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans were disappointed after he asked them to follow his wife Hilaria Baldwin on Instagram so she would get 1 million followers on the social media app.

The It's Complicated star took to the photo sharing app to drop a video to beg his fans to go follow the yoga instructor as his birthday gift to her.

“I would like to ask you, as a birthday gift or even just gesture to my wife, would you follow her on Instagram?” he said in the clip.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of my favorite person. May I ask you a favor?' the 30 Rock star - who is about to become a grandfather for the first time - began the clip.

“I would like to ask you a small favor, and that is my wife is just, it seems like she's just centimeters shy of a million followers on Instagram,” he continued.

“Obviously I love my wife, I'm crazy about my wife, blah, blah, blah - all the things we say about people we're in love with. My wife's the most fabulous person I've ever met in my whole life. That's true. That's true. That's definitely true.



Before concluding, he said, “I would like as many of you as possible, I would like a really great, great surge of people to follow my wife on Instagram to say happy birthday to my wife. Would you do that for me?... Please. Thanks.

Fans of the actor were not happy with his request as they find the video “super shallow”. “Alec use your social collateral wisely. This is not the best way to leverage it and it says a lot about what matters to her," one user commented on the clip.

Another added, "Why does your wife care if 1 million strangers ‘like’ her? You, your family and friends all ‘love’ your bride. Isn’t that what really matters?”