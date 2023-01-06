 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Brooklyn Beckhams underdone beef roast cost whopping £300: Read on
Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as the budding chef gave his spin on a traditional roast dinner on Wednesday, whipping up aged beef that looked underdone with a side of carrots and potatoes.

Yet the 23-year-old TV personality was widely mocked over the Instagram video, with fans claiming the beef looked raw and that too much butter had been used to prepare the vegetables.

Fans were also left questioning how much the meal would have cost to prepare and whether the average person could afford to replicate it.

However, it has been reported that the meat appeared to be a five-kilo cut of 28-day dry-aged sirloin which would be worth between £200 and £300 at a meat market.

Brooklyn also used copius amounts of butter, which is currently at a sky-high price due to a global milk shortage

Shocked fans rushed to comment on the cost of the meal, with one commenting: 'What pains me the most is that probably cost more than most British families can afford to spend on food in a wk. [sic]'

Others added: 'Heart attack on a plate. Totally unnecessary amount of it.’

Despite the backlash over the meal, Brooklyn received praise from his mother Victoria Beckham, who said she'd be using the recipe as 'inspiration' for the next meal she makes for her family. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune

Dua Lipa spotted after she adds another whopping £4MILLION to her fortune

Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater

Dwayne Johnson praises ‘brother’ Chris Hemsworth as he clocks 200 minutes underwater
Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy
British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’
Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK