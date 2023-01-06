Brooklyn Beckham's 'underdone' beef roast 'cost whopping £300: Read on

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as the budding chef gave his spin on a traditional roast dinner on Wednesday, whipping up aged beef that looked underdone with a side of carrots and potatoes.

Yet the 23-year-old TV personality was widely mocked over the Instagram video, with fans claiming the beef looked raw and that too much butter had been used to prepare the vegetables.

Fans were also left questioning how much the meal would have cost to prepare and whether the average person could afford to replicate it.

However, it has been reported that the meat appeared to be a five-kilo cut of 28-day dry-aged sirloin which would be worth between £200 and £300 at a meat market.

Brooklyn also used copius amounts of butter, which is currently at a sky-high price due to a global milk shortage

Shocked fans rushed to comment on the cost of the meal, with one commenting: 'What pains me the most is that probably cost more than most British families can afford to spend on food in a wk. [sic]'

Others added: 'Heart attack on a plate. Totally unnecessary amount of it.’

Despite the backlash over the meal, Brooklyn received praise from his mother Victoria Beckham, who said she'd be using the recipe as 'inspiration' for the next meal she makes for her family.