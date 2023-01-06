Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January

Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to share that she will be participating in Dry January this month and also revealed the reasons behind this decision of her, as reported by Fox News.

Valerie announced on her Instagram story that she will be going dry in January and she shared two reasons for it.

Valerie said, "I have decided to go Dry January. I like it so far. I'm doing it for two reasons. One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

She further added, "I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest. I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

Valerie shared in her story that she is not a doctor and it is just her theory that works on her body in her opinion. She further added that she has cut back on drinking over the past several months.