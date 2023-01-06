 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable in a bushy beard, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Paddy McGuinness looked unrecognisable in a dark bushy beard as he was making the most of filters again on Friday while larking around in Tesco.

He hilariously hit back this week at rumours that he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas by sharing an amusing heavily-filtered video.

The TV presenter, 49, took to Instagram to share a clip as he strolled through the supermarket showing off the look.

Paddy wrote in the caption: 'Nice to see our kid. #doppleganger'.

His use of another filter comes just a few days after Paddy hilariously hit back at rumours that he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas by sharing an amusing face altering video.


