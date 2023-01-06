 
Author Fay Weldon passes away at the age of 91

Fay Weldon, a British Author, passed away this Thursday morning on January 4th, 2023, at the age of 91. The cause of her death was not revealed by her family, as reported by Mid-Day.

The news of Fay's death was shared by her family in a statement in which they shared that she dies peacefully on Thursday morning; however, they did not reveal the cause of her death in their statement.

The family's statement read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She died peacefully this morning 4th January 2023."

The Booker Prize also tweeted in her memory, "We are saddened to hear that the brilliant Fay Weldon has died."

Fay was best known for her write-ups 'The Life and Loves of a She-Devil' and 'The Cloning of Joanna May.' She had her debut book 'The Fat Woman's Joke' released in 1967 and her books 'Praxis' (1979) and 'Worst Fears' (1996) were both shortlisted for the Booker and Whitbread literature prizes.

