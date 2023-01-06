Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share an update on the tenth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. Vin shared a new picture of his character in the franchise, Dominic Toretto, and that the trailer of the film will be out next month, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vin shared a picture of his character Dominic Toretto wearing his dark blue 'Toretto' mechanic work shirt. In the caption, he wrote that the trailer of Fast X will be released in the next month.

Vin wrote in the caption, "Trailer launch next month…#FastX"

This post of Vin has got the fans excited for Fast X. The film is expected to release in May 2023 and it will be the second-to-last movie in the franchise for the main cast.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier and will star an ensemble cast comprising Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.