 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer
Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share an update on the tenth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. Vin shared a new picture of his character in the franchise, Dominic Toretto, and that the trailer of the film will be out next month, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vin shared a picture of his character Dominic Toretto wearing his dark blue 'Toretto' mechanic work shirt. In the caption, he wrote that the trailer of Fast X will be released in the next month.

Vin wrote in the caption, "Trailer launch next month…#FastX"

This post of Vin has got the fans excited for Fast X. The film is expected to release in May 2023 and it will be the second-to-last movie in the franchise for the main cast.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier and will star an ensemble cast comprising Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. 

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner shares video of recovery from hospital

Jeremy Renner shares video of recovery from hospital
Gisele Bündchen makes a comeback to the modeling world after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen makes a comeback to the modeling world after divorce from Tom Brady
Author Fay Weldon passes away at the age of 91

Author Fay Weldon passes away at the age of 91
Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable in a bushy beard, video goes viral

Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable in a bushy beard, video goes viral

Netflix Christian Bale starrer 'The Pale Blue Eye' pay homage to Edgar Allen-Poe

Netflix Christian Bale starrer 'The Pale Blue Eye' pay homage to Edgar Allen-Poe
Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January

Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January
Claire Foy disapproving of 'The Crown' co-star Matt Smith in 'House of the Dragon'

Claire Foy disapproving of 'The Crown' co-star Matt Smith in 'House of the Dragon'
Jack Black hints at a 'School of Rock' sequel

Jack Black hints at a 'School of Rock' sequel
Reba McEntire talks about the possibility of 'Reba' reboot

Reba McEntire talks about the possibility of 'Reba' reboot
Coronation Street star Wyllie Longmore passes away at 82

Coronation Street star Wyllie Longmore passes away at 82

Ashley Roberts nails street style as she steps out in London

Ashley Roberts nails street style as she steps out in London
Sam Mendes takes a trip down memory lane, shares traumatic childhood memories

Sam Mendes takes a trip down memory lane, shares traumatic childhood memories