Saturday Jan 07 2023
Victoria Beckham receives backlash as she promotes £800 cardigan from her fashion line

Victoria Beckham has faced severe criticism for being equally out of touch as she took to Instagram to promote an £800 cardigan from her fashion line, on Friday.

Her son Brooklyn was blasted by fans for 'spending more on one meal than most families do in a week' after they discovered his 'underdone' beef roast cost £300.

The popstar-turned designer shared a video of herself modelling the VB Body Longline Jacket with skin-tight leggings, telling her followers how the simple item is 'so easy to wear' and branding it 'a bit of a no-brainer.

Victoria captioned the video of herself on her main grid: '#VBBody makes dressing easy! I’m obsessed with this new longline jacket.

Sharing the mirror-selfie clip to her story, the former Spice Girl also included a link to purchase the item, which retails at £790.

And although some fans were impressed with the design, many followers criticized her for promoting something so expensive while people are 'struggling with bills.'

One person commented: '"it's so easy" but easy V doesn't come for free.....£800 but out of my price range!' while another wrote: 'For 790 pound sterling !! Thanks but [no] thanks.'

Someone else slammed her, writing: 'Not really for the working class is it when struggling with bills trying to keep their heads above water keep it real Victoria.'

Victoria's ill-advised fashion promo video came after her eldest son Brooklyn, 23, splashed out hundreds of pounds making his controversial 'Michelin style' Sunday roast. 

