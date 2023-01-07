 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Poll finds 65 percent people 'not interested at all' in Prince Harry's book

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

A YouGov poll this week found that 65% of those surveyed were "not interested at all" in Prince Harry's book, while another found greater sympathy among respondents for William and his wife, Kate, than for Harry and Meghan.

In his much-awaited book titled "Spare",Prince Harry said his older brother Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife, Meghan.

Harry's memoir went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday.

The book was due to be published on Jan. 10, but the Guardian newspaper printed leaked extracts overnight, and Reuters and other media have been able to obtain Spanish-language versions which went on sale early in Spain.

Details of its contents come as ITV released a clip of an upcoming interview with Harry in which he said he could not commit to attending his father's coronation in May and defended his decision to speak out.

