 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’
Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’

Tom Hanks has recently responded to nepotism criticism in the industry while promoting his new movie A Man Called Otto.

In a new interview with Reuters via Independent, the Cast Away star hit back at nepo criticism, as he also defended his youngest son Truman, who also starred in comedy adaptation.

“Look, this is a family business,” said the Finch actor.

Tom continued, “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in.”

“If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year,” explained the 66-year-old.

The Terminal star believed that last name never matters, it’s the quality of the work that counts.

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end,” stated Tom.

The Forrest Gump actor further said, “Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

“That’s a much bigger task than worrying about whether anybody’s going to try to scathe us or not,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman to headline Yellowstone creator’s upcoming CIA drama Lioness

Nicole Kidman to headline Yellowstone creator’s upcoming CIA drama Lioness
Poll finds 65 percent people 'not interested at all' in Prince Harry's book

Poll finds 65 percent people 'not interested at all' in Prince Harry's book

Jamie Dornan unnerved by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie

Jamie Dornan unnerved by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie
BTS Jin excites fans with impressive role in the military: Find out

BTS Jin excites fans with impressive role in the military: Find out
Victoria Beckham receives backlash as she promotes £800 cardigan from her fashion line

Victoria Beckham receives backlash as she promotes £800 cardigan from her fashion line
Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer

Vin Diesel reveals release date of Fast X trailer
Jeremy Renner shares video of recovery from hospital

Jeremy Renner shares video of recovery from hospital
Gisele Bündchen makes a comeback to the modeling world after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen makes a comeback to the modeling world after divorce from Tom Brady
Author Fay Weldon passes away at the age of 91

Author Fay Weldon passes away at the age of 91
Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable in a bushy beard, video goes viral

Paddy McGuinness looks unrecognisable in a bushy beard, video goes viral

Netflix Christian Bale starrer 'The Pale Blue Eye' pay homage to Edgar Allen-Poe

Netflix Christian Bale starrer 'The Pale Blue Eye' pay homage to Edgar Allen-Poe
Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January

Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January