Friday Jan 06 2023
Sarah Michelle Gellar spills the beans about doing Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently shared that she won’t be doing the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot anytime soon.

In a new interview with SFX magazine, Sarah, who rose to fame with her role as the demon hunted in Buffy series, shared that she’s has “no desire” to return to “Sunnydale anytime soon”.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up,” said the 45-year-old.

Sarah however, believed that the story should continue as this would support a new generation of female empowerment.

“I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” stated the actress.

She continued, “I love the way the show was left. ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

“But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent, confessed Sarah.

Earlier in December, Sarah also spoke up about the sets of the Buffy series, which were “extremely toxic” due to manipulative and misogynistic behaviour at the Wrap’s Power of Women Summit.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set. And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down,” recalled Sarah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in upcoming series Wolf Pack on January 26 on Paramount+.

