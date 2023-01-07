 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Victoria Beckham defends Brooklyn Beckham 'raw roast' after fans poke fun

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Victoria Beckham is lauding estranged son Brooklyn Beckham's cooking.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the former Spice Girl promoted a roast dinner video by the budding chef.

Sharing the video, Victoria wrote: "Inspiration for this Sunday's roast. I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister." 

The fashionista also tagged her son in the Story.

Responding to her praises, netizens were quick to mock Brooklyn, noting the food was not cooked enough. 

"It's rare people not raw," she defended her son.

This comes after Brooklyn spent New Years Eve with wife Nicola Peltz in US.

