Saturday Jan 07 2023
Prince Harry 'hurting Camilla to make Meghan Markle next President'

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry has upset King Charles with scathing attacks on Camilla, says a friend of the Queen Consort.

Lizzie Cundy tells Daily Star how the Duke of Sussex has made the biggest mistake of his life by exposing his opinions on Camilla.

She says: "His biggest mistake is talking about Camilla saying 'don't marry her dad'.

"Telling the world how he didn't want him to marry Camilla will have definitely crossed the line in the betrayal for his father and the other family members.

"She's the one woman who has been the total rock for his father, gotten him through so much, stood by his side and has never not served our country beautifully and knows the meaning of duty."

Lizzie continued: "Harry knows this will hurt his father the most and yet he's gone and spoken about Camilla, it's wicked and it's cruel, it'll be most hurtful.

"This is a family still in grief, King Charles has lost his dear mother and his father, Harry has done the biggest betrayal of all – there is no way back for Harry with this."

"He's not only plunged the palace into crisis, he's broken their hearts," Lizzie said, before saying: "I think it'll be his one biggest regret talking about Camilla.

"This is his way of him paving the way for Meghan Markle to be the next president. Was it worth it for all this money and this hurt you've caused?" she asked.

