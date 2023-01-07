 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan will get a tit-for-tat response from William and Kate?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to follow the royal policy of 'never complain, never explain' in response to outrageous allegations levelled against them by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry's book "Spare" has deepened the rift between the brothers who were once very close to each other.

While Harry and Meghan may not get any official reaction from the Prince and Princess of Wales, some royal fans know where to look for the answers.

Some of them are hoping that the second part of "Revenge:Meghan, Harry and War Between the Windsors" will be an "unofficial response" from Kate and William to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While it is not known when will the book come out, it is being speculated that it would contain something that would satisfy monarchists who are critical of Harry and Meghan.

Author Tom Bower was accused of making false statements about Meghan Markle in his first book.

Pro-monarchy experts are already hitting back at the US-based couple for targeting the British royal family and Harry and Meghan's popularity has further plunged after their documentary was released.

Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir, which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday.

In his book "Spare", Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager.

The book was due to be published on Jan. 10, but the Guardian newspaper printed leaked extracts overnight, and Reuters and other media have been able to obtain Spanish-language versions which went on sale early in Spain.

Details of its contents come as ITV released a clip of an upcoming interview with Harry in which he said he could not commit to attending his father's coronation in May and defended his decision to speak out.

