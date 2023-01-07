Harry and Meghan vs Royals: Jennifer Aniston's love of gossip reveals whose side is she on

 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Jennifer Aniston loves gossip about her fellow actors and the British royal family. 

 Her hobby has led her to unintentionally reveal whose side is she on in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's war with the British royal family.

Story is that Aniston recently received backlash for following a controversial Instagram account that openly abuses Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.

Julie Stone who introduces herself as a writer is followed by the "Friends" star on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston seems to be only high profile celebrity that follows the controversial account that targets the royal couple, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.

A look at the account reveals that she has never liked the posts against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but she does like the posts about the Queen.

Apart from Tyelr Perry and some low profile celebrities, no other Hollywood actor has shared their thoughts on Meghan and Harry's rift with  Prince William, Kate Middleton King Charges and Queen Consort Camilla.

After the royal couple's Netflix documentary, Harry is currently making headlines with his upcoming book "Spare" which has leaked online before its official release.

