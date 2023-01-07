Andrew Tate case: Four more cars seized in Romania

Four more luxury vehicles have been seized in the investigation into Andrew Tate, who was detained in Romania last week on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to Associates Press.

AP reported that prosecutors investigating the case seized the additional four vehicles on Thursday on top of 11 others seized in raids last week, Ramona Bolla.

At least seven of the seized vehicles — some of which local media report are limited editions worth up to $300,000 — are registered to Tate and his brother Tristan Tate who was detained last week in the same case.

Some of the other vehicles either aren’t registered or don’t have documentation.

Authorities said more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have been seized in the investigation so far.