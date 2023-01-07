Kaia Gerber reportedly sees ‘long-term potential’ with beau Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber may be getting serious with beau Austin Butler.

According to a source close to Gerber told HollywoodLife on January 5th, 2023 that the 21-year-old is seemingly picturing a future with Elvis star.

“Kaia was so excited to ring in the new year with Austin. She loves spending time with him and definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider revealed. “Part of that reason is because Austin is so respectful, he’s hilarious and makes her crack up constantly, and he treats her amazingly.”

The insider also noted that the model loves that her family supports their romance. “But one of the most important things in Kaia’s life is her family. Everybody knows how close they are, and they spend most of their free time together. So the fact that her family approves of her relationship with Austin and that they adore him as much as she does means the world to her.”

The couple have been enjoying a holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, her brother Presley and his girlfriend, via Daily Mail.

“She is so grateful that her parents are so supportive of their relationship because their approval means everything. It’s been a little while since Kaia has enjoyed bringing her boyfriend to family functions so she isn’t taking it for granted. Kaia is looking forward to 2023 with a new chapter with a man who treats her like gold,” the source concluded.

Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumours in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the pair were dating, adding, “It’s still very new.”

They made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. Gerber, who celebrated the Gilded Age theme with an Alexander McQueen metallic gown, and the Nickelodeon alum, who chose an all-black Prada suit for the big event, shared a sneaky kiss. The couple showed some PDA again at the May 2022 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis red carpet, via Us Magazine.