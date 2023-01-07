 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang has dropped another poster of his upcoming highly anticipated new digital single VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS.

The latest poster hinted at the perfect mixture of hip-hop and groove as the BIGBANG star gave off a sleek and composed vibe with his black outfit and blonde hair color.

Recently, Taeyang agency The BLACK LABEL also shared the first teaser of the song and confirmed the collaboration between the two icons.

In the first teaser, Taeyang and Jimin can be seen posing together with fierce gazes and explosive synergy.

This is the first collaboration between BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin for a new digital single VIBE.

The upcoming highly anticipated song will be released on January 13, 2023.

