Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly ‘devoted his entire life’ towards taking down the Firm and his bid to publicly air “his family's dirty laundry” proves what everyone knows about him.



TV host Andrew Neil from Channel 4 brought this claim to light in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “Most of the revelations in his book amount to a further public airing of his family's dirty laundry, an endeavour to which he and wife Meghan have devoted their lives since running off in a huff to California. Jaw-dropping as some of them are, their real import serves merely to confirm what most had already concluded about Harry.”

“Blaming William and Kate for encouraging him to dress up as a Nazi for a fancy-dress party in 2005 illustrates his repeated failure to take responsibility for his own stupid actions and reinforces his default position that, no matter his own culpability, he is always the victim.”

Even Prince Harry’s admissions about being treated like a ‘stallion’ by an older woman suggest to experts that “he is no gentleman, for gentlemen simply don't talk of such things — certainly not in public. It's just one example of many of a moment in which good judgment has deserted him.”

“In relating an altercation with his brother at his London home in 2019 which resulted in him falling on a dog bowl and breaking his necklace, Harry shows that he has lost all self-awareness and is beyond embarrassment.”