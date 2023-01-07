Prince Harry treating military kills as ‘pieces on a chessboard’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s claims about treating his Taliban kills like ‘pieces on a chessboard’ is being called out.



TV host Andrew Neil from Channel 4 brought this claim to light in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “It is unseemly, unnecessary and, most important of all, un-British. It amounts to a watershed in public perceptions of him, from which there is no turning back. Even the Americans, hitherto far more sympathetic to Harry (and Meghan) than the Brits, are turning on him.”

“It's not just that there's something unsavoury about being proud of kills made from the world's most advanced and sophisticated attack helicopter against an enemy, however barbaric, armed largely with Soviet-era AK47 rifles.”

“It's the way he compounded this folly, as only Harry could, by saying he regarded the targets as pieces on a chessboard.”

The author also bashed the editors who ‘let this slide’ and admitted, “I cannot understand what possessed him to say this, or why he was allowed to by those around him. A responsible publisher would have urged — even insisted — he blue-pencil the remarks.”

“But his publishers are more interested in putting out content that will generate headlines and sell books regardless of the fallout, to justify the massive advance they shelled out for Spare.”