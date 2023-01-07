King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims

 
King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed despite bombshell claims

King Charles is reportedly still determined to mend the rift with enraged son Prince Harry and the royal family.

According to Daily Mail, the monarch wants to mend rift with the Duke of Sussex to get him to his coronation in May.

The report, quoting royal sources, says that Prince William and Harry’s father is still hoping to build bridges with his younger son despite bombshell claims in his memoir Spare.

The source said, “Charles is King, but first and foremost, he is a devoted albeit worried father, and naturally, wants this resolved.”

King Charles is said to displaying a 'perfectly understandable' response to Harry's memoir.

Meanwhile, King Charles and William’s spokespeople have declined to comment on Harry’s claims.

According to Reuters, as is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment.

However, Birmingham Mail, citing sources close to King Charles and the Prince of Wales, reported the royal family is ‘saddened.’

