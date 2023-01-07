 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been making headlines since he released his much-acclaimed book Spare but the Duke of Sussex was reportedly having second thoughts about the memoir.

An insider spilt the beans to The Times that the father-of-two thought of going back on his memoir after he visited his ill grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The source said: “The book was all ready to go but visiting his grandmother he had second thoughts.

“That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy — and with the expectation, this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish.

“And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it,” the source added.

The outlet reported that everyone involved in the making of the book was “devastated”.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan
Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US

Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US
King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims

King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in cute video: WATCH

Chris Evans goes Instagram official with Alba Baptista in cute video: WATCH
BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang drops another teaser for upcoming song 'VIBE' featuring BTS’ Jimin
Paul Mescal in talks to star in Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Paul Mescal in talks to star in Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel
Jeremy Renner poses with 'medical ICU team' ahead of his 52nd birthday

Jeremy Renner poses with 'medical ICU team' ahead of his 52nd birthday
BTS 'My Universe' earns platinum certification in UK in historic feat

BTS 'My Universe' earns platinum certification in UK in historic feat