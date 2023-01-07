Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been making headlines since he released his much-acclaimed book Spare but the Duke of Sussex was reportedly having second thoughts about the memoir.



An insider spilt the beans to The Times that the father-of-two thought of going back on his memoir after he visited his ill grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The source said: “The book was all ready to go but visiting his grandmother he had second thoughts.

“That was such a dark day. Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy — and with the expectation, this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish.

“And then, just after Harry’s last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: ‘He’s pulled it. He doesn’t want to do it,” the source added.

The outlet reported that everyone involved in the making of the book was “devastated”.