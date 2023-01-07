 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Oscar shortlisted 'Joyland' gets theatrical release in US

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Pakistani film Joyland is set to be presented to a bigger audience as it has received theatrical release in the U.S., reported Deadline.

Directed by Saim Sadiq, Joyland has become Pakistan's first selection in Oscar's International Feature Film category.

On Friday, Deadline reported that film has been picked up for U.S. distribution by Oscilloscope. The New York-based film distributor also had Joyland debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won both a Jury Prize and the Queer Palm.

Filmmaker Sadiq reacted to the news and said, “I am incredibly excited about welcoming Oscilloscope to our ever growing Joyland family and genuinely humbled by the fact that this dream that I nurtured for years is finally going to reach the audience in the U.S.”

Sadiq continued, “My team and I have been so overwhelmed with the unending outpour of love from theatrical audiences in France and Pakistan and festival audiences worldwide that have discovered the film. So I’m very hopeful that Haider, Biba, and Mumtaz will find many friends in the States as well.”

Joyland - with LGBTQ themes – stars stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. 

