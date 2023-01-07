Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family

FileFootage

Princess Diana would have believed that Prince Harry releasing his book Spare, filled with attacks on Royal Family, isn’t a “good idea”.



Speaking to Sky News, Ken Wharfe said: "There was this extraordinary conversation that I remember on a journey to Highgrove one weekend when Harry would have been about six or seven, and an argument between the princes in the back seat was being refereed by the nanny while Diana was driving.

"Harry lent across to William and said, 'It's alright for you, you'll be king one day and I won't, therefore I can do what I want.'

"That was 30 years ago and that is exactly what he is doing now,” the expert added. “In a way, given the circumstances and the fallout around his wedding in 2017 there's a revenge issue here really.

“He is, in his view, trying to set the record straight. I find that rather sad because I think that, deep down, he didn't really want to leave the Royal Family and live in America.

“But I think any chance of coming back to the UK as an operational member of the Royal Family has long gone,” the expert continued.