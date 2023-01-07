 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

FileFootage

Princess Diana would have believed that Prince Harry releasing his book Spare, filled with attacks on Royal Family, isn’t a “good idea”.

Speaking to Sky News, Ken Wharfe said: "There was this extraordinary conversation that I remember on a journey to Highgrove one weekend when Harry would have been about six or seven, and an argument between the princes in the back seat was being refereed by the nanny while Diana was driving.

"Harry lent across to William and said, 'It's alright for you, you'll be king one day and I won't, therefore I can do what I want.'

"That was 30 years ago and that is exactly what he is doing now,” the expert added. “In a way, given the circumstances and the fallout around his wedding in 2017 there's a revenge issue here really.

“He is, in his view, trying to set the record straight. I find that rather sad because I think that, deep down, he didn't really want to leave the Royal Family and live in America.

“But I think any chance of coming back to the UK as an operational member of the Royal Family has long gone,” the expert continued.

More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale

‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale
Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him
Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins

Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins
Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance

Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance
Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen quashes feud rumours

Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen quashes feud rumours

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford reserves on loan
Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US

Oscar shortlisted ‘Joyland’ gets theatrical release in US
Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’

Prince Harry didn’t ‘want’ to publish his book after ‘a dark day’
King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims

King Charles sincere feelings for Prince Harry revealed amid bombshell claims
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post