King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him

Prince Harry in his bombshell book Spare alleged that King Charles III feared losing the spotlight to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

As reported by Metro, Prince Harry claimed that his father thought the ‘novel and resplendent’ Suits alum will outshine him,

He “experienced that before and had no interest in letting it happen to him again". Harry said referring to Princess Diana

Daily Telegraph reported that Harry in his book detailed Charles’ response to Meghan continuing her work.

“Well, my dear son, you already know that we don’t have money to spare,” Charles said to have told Harry.

Meanwhile, royal expert Rachel Tompkins told OK! that Harry’s book hints at a ‘long-standing’ feud between the two brothers.

She wrote: “Sadly the revelations in Harry’s book Spare suggest this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Whilst fights between siblings are commonplace, the descriptions of Harry being pushed over into a dog bowl, of disagreements with their wives, and countless other events and incidents suggest that this is a long-running feud rather than a simple sibling spat.”