King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles and Prince William have no intentions to respond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even thought they are upset with Harry's move to discuss family issues in public.

The source revealed that King Charles and Prince of Wales are attracting more love and respect from the public.

According to a well-informed source, the royal family has decided to cut all ties with the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will never give them the same respect as the couple has enjoyed before their allegations.



The Duke has seemingly burnt all the bridges of his return to the royal family with his shocking claims about his father and brother in his book, 'Spare', which hit the shelves in Spain before the official release date.

Previously, it was claimed that the palace's "doors will remain open" for the Duke even after his serious allegations against the members of the Firm.

"Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California," the UK Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Prince Harry has made some serious allegations against the palace and discussed his royal life in the memoir which apparently received huge backlash from the public who have read the leaked excerpts.

Some royal fans and experts are also speculating that Charles and William have decided to cut all ties with Harry and Meghan as the Sussexes do not seem to stop revealing their secrets.

