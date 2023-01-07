 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show
James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show

James Gunn took to Twitter to share about his day in which he revealed that he spent his day writing an unannounced DC TV show, as reported by Fox News.

James shared a gif of a tired kid on Twitter to indicate his tiring day. In the caption, he revealed that he wrote one-third of an unannounced DC TV show, did reference acting for Rocket, attended two meetings of DC Studios, and checked around 100 VFX shots.

James wrote, "My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings."

There have not been any insider reports about this show as Gunn and Safran are expected to unveil their DC universe plan spanning film and TV toward the end of the month.

James Gunn was recently appointed as the new co-chief of DC along with Peter Safran and they both are building an eight to ten-year plan for DC, as announced by Gunn on his social media.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella
Young Thug set to go on trial next week

Young Thug set to go on trial next week
Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed
‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale

‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale
Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him
Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins

Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins
Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance

Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance
Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family

Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family

Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen quashes feud rumours

Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen quashes feud rumours