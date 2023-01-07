 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

NAB summons Zulfi Bukhari in Al-Qadir University land case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari addresses an event in this undated file photo. — Facebook/Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari
PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari addresses an event in this undated file photo. — Facebook/Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari

  • NAB summons Bukhari on January 9.
  • Bukhari asked to bring land transfer documents university.
  • PTI leader also told to bring registry record of land purchase.

Zulfi Bukhari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Saturday received a notice from the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office — summoning him on January 9.

He has been summoned in a matter related to land transfer and purchase of a university in Punjab. The anti-graft body has summoned Bukhari along with the land transfer record of Al-Qadir University Project Trust, the notice stated.

NAB has, as per the notice, also asked him to seek a registry record of purchasing land from a private housing society.

Reacting to being summoned by the corruption watchdog, the PTI leader said that NAB has called him as a witness.

“This is a revenge tactic. I will not back down in any case,” Bukhari said, highlighting how he’s being framed on purpose.

“An attempt is being made to frame me as a criminal for [initiating] a university which is playing its role for Islamic education,” the PTI politician said, adding that he’s ready to face any tactic by the government.

Reiterating the stance of his party’s leader Imran Khan, Bukhari insisted on elections as the only solution to problems in Pakistan.

Last month, The News reported that the PTI chief's dream university, Al-Qadir Institute, has only enrolled 100 students even two years after its establishment.

The former prime minister's varsity — established in 2021 in Sohawa, Jhelum — has still not been recognised as a university by the Punjab government. In its first year, Al-Qadir offered admission to 41 students, while in the second year, only 60 students were enrolled by it.

The institute charges fees from its students despite being registered as a trust. All sorts of expenses of Al-Qadir Trust are being taken care of by a big businessman, as per their agreement, which was reported earlier in The News.

Initially, a top businessman had donated 458 kanals of land to Al-Qadir Institute which, according to the stamp paper, was valued at Rs244 million in 2019.

The land was transferred first to Bukhari, who later transferred it to the trust after its creation in January 2021. The land is located in Mouza Bakrala, Tehsil Sohawa, district Jhelum.

The acknowledgement agreement of the donated land was signed between Bushra Khan (on behalf of Al-Qadir University) and the donor, while Imran Khan (chairman of Al Qadir University) was holding the Prime Minister’s Office.

More From Pakistan:

Sanaullah fears 'disaster' if 'fitna' returns to power

Sanaullah fears 'disaster' if 'fitna' returns to power
'Profoundly traumatised': Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome after injury

'Profoundly traumatised': Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome after injury
PTI takes U-turn on CM Punjab's trust vote decision

PTI takes U-turn on CM Punjab's trust vote decision
Pakistan-owned Washington property sale takes new turn

Pakistan-owned Washington property sale takes new turn
Imran Khan attack case: Investigators to take cue from alleged shooter's phone data

Imran Khan attack case: Investigators to take cue from alleged shooter's phone data
Maryam Nawaz’s rise in PML-N ranks 'upsets' party leaders

Maryam Nawaz’s rise in PML-N ranks 'upsets' party leaders
Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach

Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach
Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification

Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification
Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy

Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday
In no-trust vote, it was PTI versus military, says Fawad Chaudhry

In no-trust vote, it was PTI versus military, says Fawad Chaudhry
To be or not to be: LHC fixes petitions for hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification

To be or not to be: LHC fixes petitions for hearing on Imran Khan’s disqualification