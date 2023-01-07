Prince Harry taking revenge from William for his 'rude' behaviour to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry's serious allegations against his elder brother Prince William seem to be the revenge of Prince of Wales' allegedly rude behaviour to Meghan Markle.



Meghan Markle and William once lost their cools at each other and exchanged some harsh words in a row about a comment Harry's wife had made about Kate of having "baby brain"

The Duke of Sussex seemingly disgraced his elder brother as he, in his book Spare, claimed that in the run up to their wedding in 2018, Meghan brazenly told the Princess of Wales that she must have "baby brain".

The comment wasn't well-received and the four some later met in a bid to try and move past the incident - but this led to a row between Prince William and Meghan, wrote Harry in Spare.

Princess Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, just a month before Meghan and Harry's big day and was heavily pregnant at the time of the fitting. In the book, Harry reportedly recounts how Kate was upset - but Meghan apologised and explained that is how she speaks to her friends.

But Harry said William "pointed a finger at Meg", then allegedly blasted: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."

To which Meghan responded: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

William's remarks reportedly left Meghan upset - especially as she was reportedly warned she wasn't close enough to Kate to make a remark about her hormones.

Some royal experts and fans think Prince Harry is targeting his brother William to take revenge from his brother for his alleged bust-up with Meghan.