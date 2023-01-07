 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon talked about publishing his late mother's memoir

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Homer Laffoon, the eldest son of late Emmy-winning star Anne Heche, talked about his decision of publishing his late mother's memoir in a recent interview and also thanked fans for their care, love and support, as reported by Fox News.

Homer shared a post on Instagram from his mother's account and shared about publishing her memoir. He posted a poster of the book that she was working on, Call Me Anne, and wrote a long note in the caption.

Homer wrote, "Hi Everybody, Homer here. Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received - thank you."

He further wrote, "One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Anne Heche died in a car accident in August.

