Kate Moss expresses indifference to nepo babies debate, hire friend’s daughter

Kate Moss has recently hired her famous friend’s daughter in her modelling agency amid nep babies’ debate.



On Friday, a source close to Zoolander 2 actress revealed that Kate has reportedly signed up her pal’s daughter, who is a known face in the industry.

Sharing details, the source told Daily Mail that the new candidate’s name is Bliss Chapman, who is the daughter of model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson and artist Jake Chapman.

It is reported that Bliss joins her half-sister Elfie Reigate, who’s the debut signing of the Kate Moss Agency.

Lately, Tom Hanks clapped back at nepo babies’ allegations while defending his son in A Man Called Otto, stating that it’s just “family business”.

Moreover, Lily- Rose Depp, Maude Apatow and others were also covered on the front cover of New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby in December.

Meanwhile, Kate’s sister Lottie Moss also created furore on social media after giving her support to Lily Allen amid the ongoing debate.