Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon
Brad Pitt missed an awkward run-in with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at airport while he touched down in Los Angeles with ladylove Ines De Ramon.

According to OK! Magazine, the Babylon star and de Ramon arrived at Los Angeles airport the same day the Friends alum had her flight booked from Mexico to California.

Both exes enjoyed their time in Cabo during the festive season but separately as Pitt had de Ramon for company while Aniston was with pals Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Pitt rocked a cool look for his flight wearing light blue long sleeve shirt paired with jeans and a white bucket hat as he made way on the airport.

Whereas, The Morning Show star opted for comfortable clothes as she sported simple black sweater with blue jeans.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years from 2000 to 2005.

