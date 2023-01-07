Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'

Prince Harry’s book Spare has made scathing claims about his brother Prince William and the Royal Family, hinting at the ‘broken kinship’ between the two brothers.

In her piece for OK!, expert Rachel Tompkins weighed in on Harry’s claims in the book and warned Prince Harry and Prince William that they’re making a ‘huge mistake’.

She wrote: “Sadly the revelations in Harry’s book Spare suggest this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Whilst fights between siblings are commonplace, the descriptions of Harry being pushed over into a dog bowl, of disagreements with their wives, and countless other events and incidents suggest that this is a long-running feud rather than a simple sibling spat.

Rachel further added: “I fear that Harry and William are making the biggest mistake of their lives by letting their relationship break down.

“They’ll never be able to change the past, but surely it’s time to resolve their disagreements and secure a happy future together?”