 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream
Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream

How I Met My Mother star Josh Radnor recently spilled that he cannot eat ice-cream due to allergy.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Josh revealed that he might be allergic to “milk products” because whenever he eats “ice-cream”, he “sneezes for 20 minutes”.

“It sucks because I love ice-cream,” said the 48-year-old.

The actor continued, “Jeni's Ice Cream is from Columbus, Ohio, which is my hometown, and I love their salty caramel flavor.”

“I don't even want to talk about it, it's so sad,” he added.

Very Well Health pointed out that “sneezing after eating can occur for a number of reasons, including allergies”.

The outlet reported that food allergies “occur when the immune system mistakenly reacts to a protein found in a specific food as if it were harmful. Milk is among the list of common allergens”.

According to outlet, other causes of sneezing after eating include gustatory rhinitis and snatiation reflex (a sneezing reflex that occurs when the stomach is full after eating a large meal).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Josh will next be seen in season two of Hunters, slated to premiere on January 13 on Prime Video.

More From Entertainment:

Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her

Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her
James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know

Netflix: 'Virgin River' season 5 expected release date, all fans need to know
Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman
Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'

Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'
Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’

Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’
Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon
Kate Moss expresses indifference to nepo babies debate, hire friend’s daughter

Kate Moss expresses indifference to nepo babies debate, hire friend’s daughter
Alexandra Daddario calls her first meeting with hubby Andrew Form ‘magic’

Alexandra Daddario calls her first meeting with hubby Andrew Form ‘magic’
Austin Butler spills he will bring THIS person as a date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Austin Butler spills he will bring THIS person as a date to the 2023 Golden Globes
50 Cent confirms working on TV series with Eminem

50 Cent confirms working on TV series with Eminem