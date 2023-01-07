 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Priyanka Chopra steals the show in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA
Priyanka Chopra steals the show in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra never shies away from promoting talent from her own country India. The global actress is always looking for ways to shed light on all the progressive work that has been happening in B-town which is why she hosted screening of Last Film Show, originally known as Chhello Show.


The Gujrati film is also nominated for Oscars 2023. Producer David Dubinsky attended the event and took to his Instagram to share the glimpses of night where Priyanka stunned everyone in black dress. She paired the dress with black boots and the overall look was very chic.

All through the event, Priyanka talked about how art that stems from small towns. She also revealed that her father used to bunk school to watch films and he learned a great deal of things from movies. She also asked child star Bhavin about the last movie he watched before he worked for Chhello, he replied ‘Dangal’. Priyanka praised his choice.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'

Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'
Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration

Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration
Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo

Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo
Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date

Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date
Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral

Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral
Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!
Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming
Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies

Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies
Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster

Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster