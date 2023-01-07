Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut spills beans about ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut has shared details of her upcoming film Emergency.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she talked about how the film has five songs and one of them might be the longest song ever because it is 10 minutes long.

More than the music, film’s story has a spark because it has a political background. It revolves around life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana is casted in a prodigal role. Talking about the film, Kangana said, "Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story,"

She has also announced that she will be seen in Chandarmukhi 2 and also in Tejas where she will be seen playing role of a female Air Force pilot. She will also be seen in a biopic soon.