Saturday Jan 07 2023
Katie Price ex Peter Andre enjoys family moments amid parents declining health

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Peter Andre enjoyed family time with his parents in Australia as he went to see his mother and father amid their declining health.

Sharing sweet snaps from his recent Australian visit singer and television personality, 49, took to Instagram to share a look at this trip which he took with his wife Emily and children Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, - who he shares with ex Katie Price.

Peter recently detailed his fears for the health of his mum Thea, 86, and father Savvas, 79, as they get older while he prepared for the trip.

In one adorable image, Thea beamed as he held Peter's face in her hands as smiled back at her.

Another saw Junior and Andre pose for a cute cuddle with her, while a separate image in the slew of snaps showed Emily hugging her as she wore a mask.

Emily's two children Amelia, eight, and Theodore, six, were also seen in the album as they all spent quality time together as a blended family.

He penned in the caption: 'These last two weeks have meant the world to us. Mum, you have no idea how much we love you and Dad.

It comes after ahead of the trip the Mysterious Girl hitmaker detailed his fears for the health of his parents.

