Saturday Jan 07 2023
Love Island's villa 'overlooks prison where Nelson Mandela served jail term'

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Love Island's villa 'overlooks prison where Nelson Mandela served jail term'

The brand-new £1.2 million Love Island mansion in South Africa has a view of the jail where Nelson Mandela served time.

While the singletons of the upcoming winter series will be hoping to find love in the swanky abode, the vibe may somewhat be killed thanks to the view of the jail, in which the former president served the last part of his 27-year sentence, reports The Mirror.

Mandela was held at Drakenstein Prison - formerly known as Victor Verster Prison - for the last 14 months of his sentence. He was jailed for opposing South Africa's apartheid system.

Drakenstein Prison is located on the outskirts of Cape Town and houses murderers including serials killers.

The prison even housed notorious killers including triple axe-killer Henri van Breda, who was found guilty of murdering his parents and brother back in May 2018.

Meanwhile the prison was raided overnight during the Christmas period in a bid to combat rising levels of crime, with police going on to seize illegal goods including cell phones, cash, electrical wires and chargers.

Ahead of the series, new Love Island host Maya Jama is already offering some advice to the upcoming contestants as she urges them to 'take some time away' from social media when dealing with the newfound fame. 

