 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Shireesh Khemariya discusses the fate of independent films in present time

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Shireesh Khemariya thinks ‘Now’ is a good time for ‘Independent films’
Shireesh Khemariya thinks ‘Now’ is a good time for ‘Independent films’

Shireesh Khemariya has tried his hands on short films and assisted in documentaries. Then, he decided to give his luck a big shot and made his first independent film which traveled to various international film festivals. He bagged best Director Award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival 2022 and he is right now preparing for two big projects.

Discussing the fate of independent films, he said, “This is a good phase for independent films. Though there may be so many lobbies and production houses but good thing is films get a window to release nowadays which was not the case earlier. My film Who Am I is an independent film, with good but lesser-known actors, producer whom I met through Facebook and everyone in the crew is under 25 years. We shot it in the interiors of Madhya Pradesh. Now, we plan to release it in theatres or maybe OTT — whatever might be it fate?”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he shared that he was just 13 when he started his directorial career. He said, “It started around 2013, when mobiles had become smarter with good cameras. So, I directed my first short film Uday that reached the semi-final round at Lake City film Festival, Nigeria. It fuelled my desire and eventually I joined Subhash Ghai’s institute. In between, I started getting industry opportunities and became associate creative producer at a production house where I was involved in films like Habaddi, Chaman Bahaar, KD and Kanpuriye.”

More From Showbiz:

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Babil Khan talks about how he wants to sustain his individuality as an artist

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Emergency
Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA

Priyanka Chopra wows everyone in black dress at Last Film Show screening in LA
Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'

Deepika Padukone was scared of Irrfan Khan 'looking down upon her'
Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration

Sadia Khan drops photo of herself with Aryan Khan from New Year celebration
Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo

Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle on her 33th birthday: Photo
Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date

Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi' gets a release date
Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral

Feroze Khan not happy after his children photo goes viral
Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Paresh Rawal gives explanation for his ‘racist’ comment about Bengalis

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!
Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster