King Charles moves against Prince Harry after 'Spare' allegations

Prince Harry has been written out of the script for King Charles coronation, revealed a royal correspondent.

"I can reveal that Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends," said Roya Nikkhah.

The journalist said, "Breaking with the tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to monarch. Only William perform that role."

The report comes after Harry said he was approached by the royal family and asked to verbally commit to attending the coronation.

He said he refused to commit because a lot was going to happen between now and the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was referring to the Netflix documentary and his book titled "Spare".

Harry levelled some serious allegations against his father King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton in the book which leaked before its official release.